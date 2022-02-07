My Birthday Freebies…So Far

My birthday was last Friday, February 4, 2022.

I took the day off and gave myself a three-day weekend for my birthday.

Those three days consisted of getting birthday freebies! Did you know when you download apps or frequent businesses, they probably have birthday giveaways?

It became a bit of a tradition that I would get a bunch of my birthday freebies and that would be my Super Bowl buffet. However, this year the Super Bowl is a week later. That doesn't mean I can't still have a buffet.

A bit of a bummer. A few places that were my staple birthday freebies don't do them anymore. Taco John's and Wing Stop didn't send me anything this year. What gives? Also, I miss you, Pizza Rev.

Here are a few of my birthday goodies!

Birthday Freebies