Birthday Freebies You Can Get at Sioux Falls Businesses

Everyone deserves to be pampered on their birthday. And, when we say "pampered," we mean free stuff! Several businesses right here in Sioux Falls offer great birthday freebies. Most of the freebies require you to sign up for their rewards program, e-mail list, or mobile app, so make sure you plan ahead if you want to use them. Some of the offers are good just on your birthday, while others are good for a week or longer.

Here's a tip, don't wait until your birthday to sign up. A lot of these offers are only good if you've signed up for the rewards club in advance. Sign up today.

Pick a few of your favorites and enjoy.

  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
    1

    A & W Restaurant

    Join the A&W Mug Club and you'll receive a FREE A&W Root Beer Float on your birthday, and they'll also send exclusive coupons and offers each month.

  • Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
    2

    Applebees

    Join their e-mail club and you'll get a surprise on your birthday and a welcome offer

  • Tim Boyle/Getty Images
    3

    Arby's

    Sign up for their e-mail club and you'll get free fries and a soft drink with the purchase of a sandwich. On your birthday, you'll receive an offer too.

  • AuntieAnne's.com
    4

    Auntie Anne's

    Sign up for Pretzel Perks and you'll receive a coupon for a special treat on your birthday.

  • YelenaYemchuk/Thinkstock
    5

    Breadsmith

    Sign up for their e-mail club and receive a free loaf of bread on your birthday.

  • Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings
    6

    Buffalo Wild Wings

    Sign up for the Buffalo Circle to get special offers and a treat on your birthday.

  • Tim Boyle/Getty Images
    7

    Caribou Coffee

    Sign up for Caribou Perks and you'll get special offers along with a special treat on your birthday.

  • Chili's via Facebook
    8

    Chili's

    Sign up for the rewards program and you'll receive a special offer on your birthday.

  • Clipart
    9

    Century Theaters

    Sign up for their weekly e-mails and you'll receive a coupon for a free concession item on your birthday.

  • Credit: Cinnabon
    10

    Cinnabon

    Just for signing up for Club Cinnabon, you'll get a free order of BonBites, plus a special offer on your birthday.

  • Coldstonecreamery.com
    11

    Cold Stone Creamery

    Join the My Cold Stone Club and get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on your birthday.

  • Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
    12

    Cracker Barrel

    Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday. Just tell your server it's your birthday and have your I.D. ready.

  • Karla Brown/Townsquare Media
    13

    Crooked Pint Ale Houe

    Sign up for their Rewards program and earn one point for every dollar you spend on purchases at Crooked Pint. For every 200 points earned you will receive a $10 reward certificate. Plus, you’ll receive special bonus offers via email. It may be bonus points, an anniversary reward, or instant savory satisfaction like a Crooked Pint Juicy Lucy. Plus, you’ll get a FREE Lucy of your choice for your birthday!

  • Culvers via Facebook
    14

    Culvers

    Join the Culvers e-club and receive special offers including a free scoop of frozen custard on your birthday.

  • Andrew Burton/Getty Images
    15

    Dairy Queen

    Get a buy one, get one free Blizzard coupon just for signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club. You'll also receive a special coupon on your birthday and a surprise on your anniversary.

  • Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    16

    Denny's

    Sign up for the Denny's Loyalty Rewards program and you'll receive a free Denny's Grand Slam on your birthday.

  • Photo courtesy of Dusti Mesenbrink
    17

    Designer Shoe Warehouse

    Sign up to be a VIP and you'll get a $5 coupon to use during your birthday month, plus many other offers throughout the year.

  • Dunn Brothers via Facebook
    18

    Dunn Brothers Coffee

    Sign up for the e-club and you'll receive a free coffee or half-off a prepared beverage just for joining, plus a free coffee on your birthday.

  • Einstein Brothers via Facebook
    19

    Einstein Bagels

    Sign up for the e-club and receive a free bagel and shmear with purchase just for signing up. On your birthday, you'll receive a free egg sandwich.

     

  • Famous Dave's via Facebook
    20

    Famous Dave's

    Join the Famous Nation and you'll get a tasty gift on your birthday.

  • Famous Footwear via Facebook
    21

    Famous Footwear

    Buy a lot of shoes at Famous Footwear? Sign up for their e-club and receive a $10 coupon on your birthday.

  • Karla Brown/Townsquare Media
    22

    Fazoli's

    Sign up for their e-family and get a great offer on your birthday.

  • Firehouse Subs via Facebook
    23

    Firehouse Subs

    Sign up for the birthday club and get a free medium sub on your b-day.

  • Fryn' Pan via Facebook
    24

    Fryn' Pan

    Sign up for their VIP club and you'll receive offers throughout the year. They don't do anything specific on your birthday anymore.

  • Fuddrucker's via Facebook
    25

    Fuddruckers

    Sign up for the e-club and get a buy-one-get-one free 1/3 pound burger on your birthday.

  • Goodcents via Google Maps
    26

    Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

    Sign up for the e-club and you'll get a free sub on your birthday.

  • Grand Falls Casino via Facebook
    27

    Grand Falls Casino

    Technically not Sioux Falls, but just a short drive away. Sign up for their Resort Club and you'll have a chance to win $10 in free slot play, a birthday t-shirt or both during your birthday month.

  • 28

    Hu Hot Mongolian Grill

    Sign up for their rewards club and get a free grill meal with the purchase of one.

  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
    29

    IHOP

    Sign up for their e-club and you'll get a free full stack of the famous Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity pancakes when you sign up, on your birthday and on your sign-up anniversary.

     

  • Jersey Mike's via Facebook
    30

    Jersey Mike's

    Sign up for the My Mike's Rewards Club and you'll get a one-time use coupon for a free regular sub and 22oz fountain drink on your birthday. The offer is valid anytime for the next year.

  • Johnny Carino's via Facebook
    31

    Johnny Carino's

    Sign up for their e-mails and receive $5 off your next visit.

  • PR NEWSWIRE
    32

    Noodles and Company

    Sign up for the e-club and receive a special coupon on your birthday.

  • Anthony Wright/Results Radio
    33

    Oh My Cupcakes

    Stop in to Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls on your birthday. Show them your I.D. and get a free birthday cupcake.

  • Oldnavy.com
    34

    Old Navy

    Sign up for the Birthday Club and receive a free gift on your birthday.

  • MarianVejcik/Thinkstock
    35

    Olive Garden

    Sign up for the e-club and receive a free dessert on your birthday.

  • Google Street View
    36

    Outback Steakhouse

    Sign up for the e-club and get a free dessert on your birthday.

  • Google Maps
    37

    Panera Bread

    Sign up for Panera Rewards and get a free sweet treat on your birthday.

  • papajohns.com
    38

    Papa John's

    Sign up for their e-club and you'll receive 10 free points on your birthday. 10 points is good for a free order of garlic knots, 10 inch cheesesticks or a chocolate chip cookie.

  • Pepperjaxgrill.com
    39

    Pepperjax Grill

    Sign up for their e-mail club and receive a free entree on your birthday.

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery via Facebook
    40

    Perkins

    Sign up for their Rewards Club and you'll receive a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast. (not shown in picture, but you get the idea)

  • PitaPit.com
    41

    Pita Pit

    Sign up for the e-club and you'll get a free birthday pita.

  • Shannon O'Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)
    42

    Pizza Hut

    Sign up for Hut Rewards and get a birthday freebie.

  • Pizza Ranch via Facebook
    43

    Pizza Ranch

    Become a Ranch Rewards member and you'll get a $5 birthday bonus.

  • Ross Land/Getty Images
    44

    Pizza Rev

    Sign up for the rewards club and not only earn points for free pizzas, but get a surprise on your birthday.

  • Andrew Burton/Getty Images
    45

    Potbelly Sandwich Shop

    Sign up for Potbelly Perks and you'll receive a free cookie for your birthday.

  • Qdoba via Facebook
    46

    Qdoba

    Sign up for the rewards program and get a free birthday coupon.

  • Terry Jacobs TSM
    47

    Red Lobster

    Sign up for the rewards program and you'll receive a free dessert coupon on your birthday.

  • Karla Brown/Townsquare Media
    48

    Red Robin

    Join the Royalty program and you'll receive a free birthday burger.

  • Ruby Tuesday via Facebook
    49

    Ruby Tuesday

    Sign up for the Connected e-club and receive a special offer on your birthday.

  • Sephora.com
    50

    Sephora

    Sign up to be a Beauty Insider and get a free gift on your birthday.

  • Terry Jacobs TSM
    51

    Scooter's Coffee

    Join the Rewards Club and get a free gift on your birthday.

  • Karla Brown/Townsquare Media
    52

    Sickie's Garage

    The home of 50 burgers and 50 brews offers a free Oreo cookie sundae on your birthday.

  • SonicDriveIn.com
    53

    Sonic

    Sign up for their rewards program and receive coupon for various food items on your birthday.

  • Getty Images
    54

    Starbucks

    Sign up for the rewards program and get a free drink on your birthday.

  • Joe Raedle, Getty Images
    55

    Subway

    Sign up for their e-club and receive a free 20 ounce soda, free chips or 2 free cookies.

  • AlexRaths/ThinkStock
    56

    Steak-Out

    Sign up for the Steak-Out Birthday Club and you'll receive a coupon for a free piece of cake on your birthday.

  • Joe Raedle, Getty Images
    57

    Taco Bell

    Sign up for their e-club and get a free combo meal on your birthday.

  • TexasRoadhouse.com
    58

    Texas Roadhouse

    Not only do you get to hop on the saddle and get sung to at Texas Roadhouse you'll also receive a special coupon on your birthday for a free appetizer or sidekick of ribs when you join their e-club.

  • Ulta.com
    59

    Ulta Beauty

    Sign up for their rewards club and you'll receive a special coupon on your birthday.

  • WorldMarket.com
    60

    World Market

    Sign up for the Explorer rewards program and you'll receive a special surprise on your birthday.

Happy birthday to you!

Of course, this is just a small list. There are many more businesses that offer free stuff on your birthday right here in Sioux Falls.  You just need to ask! Or, choose your favorite business, check out their website, and sign up for their e-mail club.

All offers are subject to change at any time. Call ahead or check their website for more details.

*List updated 9/4/2020 - Individual businesses may change their policies at any time.

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls

