Everyone deserves to be pampered on their birthday. And, when we say "pampered," we mean free stuff! Several businesses right here in Sioux Falls offer great birthday freebies. Most of the freebies require you to sign up for their rewards program, e-mail list, or mobile app, so make sure you plan ahead if you want to use them. Some of the offers are good just on your birthday, while others are good for a week or longer.

Here's a tip, don't wait until your birthday to sign up. A lot of these offers are only good if you've signed up for the rewards club in advance. Sign up today.

Pick a few of your favorites and enjoy.