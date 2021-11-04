Birthday Freebies You Can Get at Sioux Falls Businesses
Everyone deserves to be pampered on their birthday. And, when we say "pampered," we mean free stuff! Several businesses right here in Sioux Falls offer great birthday freebies. Most of the freebies require you to sign up for their rewards program, e-mail list, or mobile app, so make sure you plan ahead if you want to use them. Some of the offers are good just on your birthday, while others are good for a week or longer.
Here's a tip, don't wait until your birthday to sign up. A lot of these offers are only good if you've signed up for the rewards club in advance. Sign up today.
Pick a few of your favorites and enjoy.
A & W Restaurant
Join the A&W Mug Club and you'll receive a FREE A&W Root Beer Float on your birthday, and they'll also send exclusive coupons and offers each month.
Applebees
Join their e-mail club and you'll get a surprise on your birthday and a welcome offer
Arby's
Sign up for their e-mail club and you'll get free fries and a soft drink with the purchase of a sandwich. On your birthday, you'll receive an offer too.
Auntie Anne's
Sign up for Pretzel Perks and you'll receive a coupon for a special treat on your birthday.
Breadsmith
Sign up for their e-mail club and receive a free loaf of bread on your birthday.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Sign up for the Buffalo Circle to get special offers and a treat on your birthday.
Caribou Coffee
Sign up for Caribou Perks and you'll get special offers along with a special treat on your birthday.
Chili's
Sign up for the rewards program and you'll receive a special offer on your birthday.
Century Theaters
Sign up for their weekly e-mails and you'll receive a coupon for a free concession item on your birthday.
Cinnabon
Just for signing up for Club Cinnabon, you'll get a free order of BonBites, plus a special offer on your birthday.
Cold Stone Creamery
Join the My Cold Stone Club and get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on your birthday.
Cracker Barrel
Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday. Just tell your server it's your birthday and have your I.D. ready.
Crooked Pint Ale Houe
Sign up for their Rewards program and earn one point for every dollar you spend on purchases at Crooked Pint. For every 200 points earned you will receive a $10 reward certificate. Plus, you’ll receive special bonus offers via email. It may be bonus points, an anniversary reward, or instant savory satisfaction like a Crooked Pint Juicy Lucy. Plus, you’ll get a FREE Lucy of your choice for your birthday!
Culvers
Join the Culvers e-club and receive special offers including a free scoop of frozen custard on your birthday.
Dairy Queen
Get a buy one, get one free Blizzard coupon just for signing up for the Blizzard Fan Club. You'll also receive a special coupon on your birthday and a surprise on your anniversary.
Denny's
Sign up for the Denny's Loyalty Rewards program and you'll receive a free Denny's Grand Slam on your birthday.
Designer Shoe Warehouse
Sign up to be a VIP and you'll get a $5 coupon to use during your birthday month, plus many other offers throughout the year.
Dunn Brothers Coffee
Sign up for the e-club and you'll receive a free coffee or half-off a prepared beverage just for joining, plus a free coffee on your birthday.
Einstein Bagels
Sign up for the e-club and receive a free bagel and shmear with purchase just for signing up. On your birthday, you'll receive a free egg sandwich.
Famous Dave's
Join the Famous Nation and you'll get a tasty gift on your birthday.
Famous Footwear
Buy a lot of shoes at Famous Footwear? Sign up for their e-club and receive a $10 coupon on your birthday.
Fazoli's
Sign up for their e-family and get a great offer on your birthday.
Firehouse Subs
Sign up for the birthday club and get a free medium sub on your b-day.
Fryn' Pan
Sign up for their VIP club and you'll receive offers throughout the year. They don't do anything specific on your birthday anymore.
Fuddruckers
Sign up for the e-club and get a buy-one-get-one free 1/3 pound burger on your birthday.
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs
Sign up for the e-club and you'll get a free sub on your birthday.
Grand Falls Casino
Technically not Sioux Falls, but just a short drive away. Sign up for their Resort Club and you'll have a chance to win $10 in free slot play, a birthday t-shirt or both during your birthday month.
Hu Hot Mongolian Grill
Sign up for their rewards club and get a free grill meal with the purchase of one.
IHOP
Sign up for their e-club and you'll get a free full stack of the famous Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity pancakes when you sign up, on your birthday and on your sign-up anniversary.
Jersey Mike's
Sign up for the My Mike's Rewards Club and you'll get a one-time use coupon for a free regular sub and 22oz fountain drink on your birthday. The offer is valid anytime for the next year.
Johnny Carino's
Sign up for their e-mails and receive $5 off your next visit.
Noodles and Company
Sign up for the e-club and receive a special coupon on your birthday.
Oh My Cupcakes
Stop in to Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls on your birthday. Show them your I.D. and get a free birthday cupcake.
Old Navy
Sign up for the Birthday Club and receive a free gift on your birthday.
Olive Garden
Sign up for the e-club and receive a free dessert on your birthday.
Outback Steakhouse
Sign up for the e-club and get a free dessert on your birthday.
Panera Bread
Sign up for Panera Rewards and get a free sweet treat on your birthday.
Papa John's
Sign up for their e-club and you'll receive 10 free points on your birthday. 10 points is good for a free order of garlic knots, 10 inch cheesesticks or a chocolate chip cookie.
Pepperjax Grill
Sign up for their e-mail club and receive a free entree on your birthday.
Perkins
Sign up for their Rewards Club and you'll receive a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast. (not shown in picture, but you get the idea)
Pita Pit
Sign up for the e-club and you'll get a free birthday pita.
Pizza Hut
Sign up for Hut Rewards and get a birthday freebie.
Pizza Ranch
Become a Ranch Rewards member and you'll get a $5 birthday bonus.
Pizza Rev
Sign up for the rewards club and not only earn points for free pizzas, but get a surprise on your birthday.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Sign up for Potbelly Perks and you'll receive a free cookie for your birthday.
Qdoba
Sign up for the rewards program and get a free birthday coupon.
Red Lobster
Sign up for the rewards program and you'll receive a free dessert coupon on your birthday.
Red Robin
Join the Royalty program and you'll receive a free birthday burger.
Ruby Tuesday
Sign up for the Connected e-club and receive a special offer on your birthday.
Sephora
Sign up to be a Beauty Insider and get a free gift on your birthday.
Scooter's Coffee
Join the Rewards Club and get a free gift on your birthday.
Sickie's Garage
The home of 50 burgers and 50 brews offers a free Oreo cookie sundae on your birthday.
Sonic
Sign up for their rewards program and receive coupon for various food items on your birthday.
Starbucks
Sign up for the rewards program and get a free drink on your birthday.
Subway
Sign up for their e-club and receive a free 20 ounce soda, free chips or 2 free cookies.
Steak-Out
Sign up for the Steak-Out Birthday Club and you'll receive a coupon for a free piece of cake on your birthday.
Taco Bell
Sign up for their e-club and get a free combo meal on your birthday.
Texas Roadhouse
Not only do you get to hop on the saddle and get sung to at Texas Roadhouse you'll also receive a special coupon on your birthday for a free appetizer or sidekick of ribs when you join their e-club.
Ulta Beauty
Sign up for their rewards club and you'll receive a special coupon on your birthday.
World Market
Sign up for the Explorer rewards program and you'll receive a special surprise on your birthday.