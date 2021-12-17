Happy 95th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma

Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old.

One very special birthday in particular is when someone reaches 95-years-old. This amazing moment is now part of my maternal grandma's legacy. That's right. Freda Murphy, my “Grandma Fifi” is officially 95-years-young.

This woman is one of the many strong women I have been blessed with in my life. You will never meet another bold, sassy, funny, smart, loud, independent, and loving woman like Freda Murphy. She consistently advocates for others and for what she believes in no matter what the consequences are. She is always the champion of the underdog!

When it comes to her family, Freda does not let anyone or anything get in the way of providing the best that life has to offer. This especially includes her grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren. In fact, all the grandchildren have benefitted from my grandma in some way whether it was securing an educational future or a life beyond the classroom. Yep...Freda gifted me with the best high school education in the Chicago-land area. So when I say I wouldn't be the woman I am today without my grandma, I truly mean it.

I've been waiting a very long time to honor my grandma in a unique and remarkable way. My grandma has made a huge impact in my life, and this little article will hopefully share that message with the readers. Most importantly and above all, this message is for my grandma.

I do not usually talk about this publicly, but for the past few years, slowly my grandma has been losing her memory. She sometimes doesn't remember who I am. So in a way, this story is a way to tell her how much she means to me and how much she has impacted my life. There will never be another Freda Murphy.

Grandma, I love you so much! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you have done for my family and me!

