NFL Announces Teams Playing in 2024 Kickoff Hall of Fame Game

The 2024 NFL season is coming. It's not 'right around the corner,' but it will be here before we know it.

Each and every NFL season is recent memory commences with the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions and the Hall of Fame game that starts the preseason.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans would be the pair of teams featured in this year's kickoff game.

Generally, the NFL tries to bring in teams that are represented in the Hall of Fame class, which both the Bears and Texans are, per Pro Football Talk:

Andre Johnson’s induction will mark the first time a player who played most of his career with the Texans is getting a bust in Canton. Former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers are also members of the class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame game will take place on August 1st this year and will kick off at approximately 7:00 Central Time.

Fans of the Bears and Texans might want to entertain the idea of a trip to Canton to see some of the fan favorites inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as the commencement of the 2024 NFL season.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

