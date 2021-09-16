Wine & Cheese Advent Calendars Are Coming To Sioux Falls Aldi’s!

Calling all wine and cheese lovers! Christmas is arriving early for you thanks to Aldi and its yearly Advent calendars!

Beginning Wednesday, November 3rd, all Aldi shoppers can purchase their own wine and cheese Advent calendars for the upcoming holiday season. But wait, there's more! No seriously, there are going to be even more Advent calendars coming to Aldi.

It is not a bad idea to keep this link handy. This website gives you all the latest details on the upcoming calendars from Aldi for the entire holiday season.

According to its website, the "Collection Wine Advent" and "Emporium Selection Advent Cheese" calendars are the most popular Aldi Advent calendars. Prices may vary depending on the store location, but overall the Collection Wine Advent calendar can be purchased for $59.99.

One more important detail to note...these calendars are only available for a limited time. Aldi representatives have warned future calendar shoppers that once the wine and cheese calendars are sold out, the stores will not restock.

Aldi is encouraging all advent calendar shoppers to pick up their own calendars inside its stores, particularly the wine and cheese Advent calendars as they will not be sold online. In addition to requiring individuals to purchase these calendars in person, Aldi will not hold or reserve the wine and cheese calendars for customers. They are just way too popular.

If you still have questions about the upcoming wine and cheese calendars from Aldi, you can click here. Aldi did an outstanding job featuring all the top questions its patrons may have about the Advent calendars.

Kick back this holiday season and enjoy some wine and cheese from Aldi!