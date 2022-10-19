Should The Minnesota Vikings Go After Odell Beckham Jr.?

The rumors are starting to heat up on where NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land and many teams and players are hoping they will be the ultimate suitor.

Beckham is coming off an ACL injury in the Super Bowl in which he may have been the Super Bowl MVP if not hurt during the game.

The Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and others are all linked to the star wideout.

So should the Minnesota Vikings go after star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while the wideout is still without a home?

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota's current wide receiver depth chart has Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and KJ Osborn rounding out the top three, and it feels like OBJ would slide into the No.2 spot and solidify Minnesota as the best wide receiver core in the NFL.

It isn't an immediate need for Minnesota, but to add that kind of talent is something they should at least consider and if you consider the recent rumor mill in Minnesota, it may be a possibility.

The salary cap situation is something also to consider as Minnesota has the least amount of cap space in the NFL and would have to move some things around in order to even make it work from a contractual standpoint.

Minnesota is off to a hot start as they enter their bye week at 5-1 and hold a stranglehold on the NFC North, up two games on Green Bay and holding the tiebreaker with their opening week win.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster, and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.