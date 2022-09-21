Sidewalk Surfers Are Stoked for Sioux Falls New Skate Park

Over the past few months, there has been a great deal of talk about Sioux Falls getting a new skateboarding park.

The final discussions on that new skate park project took place during a city council meeting held on Tuesday night (September 20) when the city addressed the upcoming budget for the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department for 2023.

If you remember, a new 30,000-square-foot outdoor skate park was green-lighted for the city of Sioux Falls in May. And all the people behind this highly anticipated project couldn't be more excited to get the new park underway.

Walter Portz, executive director for Let’s Skate told Dakota News Now, “One of the great things about skateboarding is that it has a really low barrier to entry, so for around one-hundred dollars you can get a kid into skateboarding. and with a free public facility, this gives kids the opportunity to be outside anytime it is not snowing or raining.”

Portz, one of the main people behind the new Sioux Falls skate park was thrilled to see the fundraising efforts for the project be achieved.

As Portz told Dakota News Now, “When we started this, we actually were shooting for 500,000 dollars, so by the time it’s finally said and done we’ll be between four and five times that total on this skatepark, it feels amazing to have that much support.”

All the people involved are sure of one thing, once completed, the new skate park will be a good thing for the community.

Supporters of the new project are excited to see all the people both in and out of Sioux Falls that will utilize the new state-of-the-art skate park once it's constructed.

Speaking of construction, the new park will be located at Drake Springs Park just off the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Work on the project is expected to break ground next spring. The skate park should be fully completed by the fall of 2023.

Source: Dakota News Now

