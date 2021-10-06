Sioux Falls Among the Best Cities for Beer Lovers in America
When it comes to throwing back a cold one, beer fans in Sioux Falls have a lot to celebrate.
South Dakota's largest is ranked among the top 20 percent of cities in America for beer overs.
Lawn Love ranked the 180 largest cities in America on things like access, quality of establishments, cost, community, and quality of beer, and Sioux Falls came in at number-35 overall.
The city's highest ranking came at 28th in access, which factors in the number of craft breweries, beer gardens, pubs, and beer bars per 100,000 people.
Sioux Falls was also in the top 50 (#42) in the average cost of domestic and imported beers.
When it came to things like beer quality (#89), establishment quality (#90), and community (#96), the city was right about average.
The one place that we suffered most was in the number of brewery tours per 100,000 people. There Sioux Falls tied with Albuquerque, New Mexico; Salem, Oregon; Salt Lake City; and Springfield, Missouri for dead last in the country.
BEST CITIES FOR BEER LOVERS
- Spokane, Washington
- Portland, Oregon
- Denver, Colorado
- Seattle, Washington
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Collins, Colorado
WORST CITIES FOR BEER LOVERS
- San Bernardino, California
- Columbus, Georgia
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Plano, Texas
- Laredo, Texas
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Fontana, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Virginia Beach, Virginia