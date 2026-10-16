The NSIC Basketball seasons are nearly upon us, as our area DII Men's and Women's programs gear up for action that will begin in early November.

As part of the lead-up to the season, the conference has released its preseason coaches polls.

We'll take a look at both the Men's and Women's polls now, as well as players to watch from our in-state squads.

NSIC WBB

NorthernSun.org NorthernSun.org

Augustana Vikings Player to Watch - Junior Forward Isabella Sanneh

Northern State Wolves Player to Watch - Sophomore Guard Reagan Rus

Sioux Falls Cougars Player to Watch - Senior Forward Kami Wadsworth

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NSIC MBB

NorthernSun.org NorthernSun.org

Augustana Vikings Player to Watch - Senior Forward Bennett Fried

Northern State Wolves Player to Watch - Senior Guard Joshua Book

Sioux Falls Cougars Player to Watch - Senior Guard Taylen Ashley

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Source: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

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