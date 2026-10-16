NSIC Preseason Polls are Out Ahead of Early November Start
The NSIC Basketball seasons are nearly upon us, as our area DII Men's and Women's programs gear up for action that will begin in early November.
As part of the lead-up to the season, the conference has released its preseason coaches polls.
We'll take a look at both the Men's and Women's polls now, as well as players to watch from our in-state squads.
Augustana Vikings Player to Watch - Junior Forward Isabella Sanneh
Northern State Wolves Player to Watch - Sophomore Guard Reagan Rus
Sioux Falls Cougars Player to Watch - Senior Forward Kami Wadsworth
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Augustana Vikings Player to Watch - Senior Forward Bennett Fried
Northern State Wolves Player to Watch - Senior Guard Joshua Book
Sioux Falls Cougars Player to Watch - Senior Guard Taylen Ashley
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Source: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
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The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien