With Easter less than two weeks away, the Sioux Empire has some fun, egg-cellent Easter activities planned for the entire family over the next few days.

The egg-citement gets underway Saturday, (April 9) at Journey Elementary School in Harrisburg, when they host their "8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt." Word has it, the Easter Bunny will also be hopping by that morning too.

Bring your Easter Baskets, because the place starts hopping at 10:00 that morning when kiddos get the chance to start searching for over 3,000 Easter Eggs filled with various prizes. Three winning eggs will contain a certificate good for a brand new bike!

Where Are Easter Egg Hunts in Sioux Falls

Speaking of Easter Egg Hunts here's one with a unique twist. The city of Sioux Falls is hosting an "Underwater Easter Egg Hunt" at the Midco Aquatic Center from 2:30 to 4 PM on Saturday, (April 9).

Once again, a bunch of egg-cellent prizes will be up for grabs as kids get the opportunity to swim and search for underwater eggs in a variety of age group competitions. No registration is required, but, participants will need to have an active swim pass or pay daily admission rates.

The gang at Good Earth Farm near Lennox is having their first annual free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, (April 16) starting at 1:00 PM. Eggs will be scattered all around the farm for kids of all ages to find. They want to remind everyone that the hunt starts promptly at 1:00, so please be on time.

And finally, the 4th Annual "Sioux Falls Easter Egg Hunt" is Saturday, (April 16) at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from Noon to 5:00 PM. The hunt starts at 1:30 that afternoon with fun for the entire family. Kids up to twelve years old can search for eggs that will be filled with all kinds of great prizes, including cash! They also plan to give away a bicycle and raffle off other egg-cellent prizes.

