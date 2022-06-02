Sioux Falls Broadcaster Shares ‘Painful’ Nose Journey

It has been an interesting week for this Sioux Falls radio broadcaster. From the headaches to the head pressure, I could not figure out why I was not feeling 100%.

Finally, after visiting multiple doctors, it was determined that my nose had a severely deviated septum This resulted in needing a turbinate reduction because I experienced difficulty breathing.

To some people, it may seem like this condition came out of nowhere. In reality, this diagnosis was a long time coming….seven years in the making to be exact.

Get our free mobile app

Do you ever look back at some of your worst accidents and think “how did I ever get through this?” Seven years later, I was thinking the exact same thing. Unfortunately, this injury came back to life in a very real way.

On February 14th, 2016, I lost complete control of my body. I fainted on the hardwood floor in my bedroom. My nose broke my fall. Immediately, my mom sprung into action and called 911. When I arrived at the hospital, the ER physician addressed all my medical issues except my nose. The doctor never gave it a second thought. I knew it was broken and thought it would just naturally heal. However, I didn’t know I would be faced with surgery years later.

My nose never actually healed properly. This recently has caused me to have insane head pressure, headaches, breathing issues, and just overall not feeling 100%. So I decided to finally get my nose fixed. Was I nervous? Absolutely! However, I knew I was in great hands thanks to Dr. Peter Kasznica of Midwest ENT & Allergy and his team.

I'm happy to report that the surgery was a success! As for the pain, it was there as well as the fact that my face was quite swollen. Despite the discomfort, I had my wonderful boyfriend to assist me during my recovery. It would have been tough to get through this without him. Although I'm still on the mend, I'm getting better every day.

I appreciate all the get-well messages. Thank you so much for your kind thoughts and words. They truly meant a lot!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

My Top 5 Favorite South Dakota Made Foods As I was slicing a piece of cheese off my block of Dimock Dairy Colby cheese and boiling a ring of Bluebird Locker German sausage on the stove, I started thinking, "What foods is South Dakota known for?'

Then I realized the state is known for some of my favorite foods, are they're actually made right here in South Dakota

So, I decided to search my cupboards and refrigerator looking for other South Dakota-made foods and came up with my Top 5.

