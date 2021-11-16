The Sioux Falls Canaries baseball team will open their 100-game 2022 season with a three-day stand in Lincoln, Nebraska against the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 13.

Their first home game of 2022 will be on May 20 when the Milwaukee Milkmen travel to Sioux Falls to meet the Canaries The Birdcage.

Get our free mobile app

In a press release, the Canaries organization says that the squad will make their first-ever trip to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin in August. There they will take on the newly-formed Lake Country Dock Hounds. The Birds will then host the American Association’s newest team in August.

The Birds' I-29 rivalry will be alive and well in 2022. They will play the Sioux City Explorers 13 times. First at Lewis and Clark Park on June 28. The Canaries will then host the X's at home for the first time in July.

Sioux Falls Canaries' tickets are available from Ticketmaster, more info is HERE.

The Canneries will be going up against these American Association teams in 2022:

Kansas City Monarchs

Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks

Lincoln Saltdogs

Gary-Southshore Railcats

Milwaukee Milkmen

Kane County Cougars

Winnipeg Goldeyes

Chicago Dogs

Lake Country DockHounds

Sioux City Explorers

Cleburne Railroaders

Sioux Falls

Canaries

The Sioux Falls Canaries are part of the independent baseball league the American Association of Professional Baseball. In 2020 the league became an official partner with Major League Baseball.

The Canaries play their home games at the Sioux Falls Stadium, nicknamed The Birdcage (1001 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104). For over half a century fans have cheered on their hometown team at the Birdcage. The stadium seats 4,462 fans.

SOURCE: Sioux Falls Canaries

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.



