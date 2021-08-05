Sioux Falls Canaries Give Back Big Time to Community

The Sioux Falls Canaries have had some pretty fun nights at the Birdcage this summer but their announcement on Thursday was right up at the top of the list.

Back in May, the new owners of the Sioux Falls Canaries announced that they were going to give back and they followed through with that commitment.

“The Canaries are so much more than baseball. People will see this when they come to the games. The team is excited to seed the Canaries Community Fund with a healthy six-figure commitment. As the season progresses, we will designate charities and causes in and around Sioux Falls and throughout the entire state of South Dakota where we can help. The Canaries Community Fund announced their 2021 initial grant recipients that will have a great impact on the Sioux Empire."

Here is the list of recipients for this year.

Webster Baseball, http://www.webstersdbaseball. com/ , which will construct a wiffleball field at Veteran’s Memorial Sports Complex in Webster, South Dakota.

Harrisburg Ball Field, https://www. harrisburgtigersbaseball.com/ , will construct and renovate ball fields for the Harrisburg Tiger Baseball organization.

Establishing Sustainable Connections, https://www.escsiouxfalls.org/ , providing partnership through financial and operational support at the Juneteenth celebration.

Collision, https://www.collision.org/ , a Sioux Falls ministry that the Canaries will support through the ministry’s fundraising event, Driving Hope Back to Schools.

Compass Center, https://thecompasscenter.org/ , through the Little Navigators Empowerment Program, provides counseling, educational programs, and care for youth and families affected by domestic and sexual trauma.

Empower Sioux Falls, https://www.empowersiouxfalls. com/ , providing a “one-stop ministry shop” so people in poverty can experience spiritual, physical, emotional, and financial peace.

The Canaries Community Fund is focusing on the foundation’s three pillars of education, community involvement, and character-building among youth.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, you can visit their team website.