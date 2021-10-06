Sioux Falls City Council Hands Out Some Big Bucks Tuesday Night

The Sioux Falls City Council meets regularly on the first three Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the Carnegie Town Hall in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to the Argus Leader the council voted on and passed some spending measures last night including:

Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue will receive $200,000 from the city's general fund. This is intended to aid with unexpected overtime the department experienced recently because of several early retirements.

The city's transit department will receive $250,000 from the city's general fund for two-way radios.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will receive $50,000 for two walk-in freezers for the Great Plains Zoo.

Sioux Falls Police Department will receive $21,000 for a fit test machine costing. (a fit test machine measures real-time fitness while the user simultaneously performs a series of moving, breathing and talking exercises designed to simulate the same movements made in the field. With step-by-step guidance, the instrument walks you through the fit test.)

The current Sioux Falls City Council consists of a mayor and 8 council members including, Mayor Paul TenHaken, Greg Neitzert, Marshall Selberg, Rick Kiley, Janet Brekke, Curt Soehl, Pat Starr, Christine Erickson, and Alex Jensen.