What Will $53 Million Do for Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls City Council has introduced a plan to combine American Rescue Plan funds and money in the city's general fund to be part of the future annual budgets.

City of Sioux Falls

At Tuesday's Sioux Falls City Council Meeting, members outlined the Sioux Falls for All plan that will supplement the 2023 and 2024 budgets. As reported by Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett outlined the plan, “This is a road map, a strategic plan for designating these one-time funds that are available to make some transformative long-term investments for the benefit of our community and certainly our residents.”

A breakdown of how the funds will be spent include:

Supporting Children, Families, and Neighborhoods - $7,450,000

Investing in Infrastructure and Public Space - $30,962,500

Investing in Jobs and Economic Opportunity - $4,000,000

Enhancing Government Response and Resilience - $11,285,071

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday's first reading of the proposal was approved by council members and will now be heard at its second reading on Tuesday, August 17.