Sioux Falls Cougar Football Announces 2024 Schedule
It's here! The 2024 University of Sioux Falls Cougar Football schedule dropped on Thursday afternoon.
The newly minted schedule features 6 road games and 5 home contests, beginning on the weekend of August 29th-September 1st with a matchup at St. Thomas.
Only two of the team's first six games are at home, but the good news is, 3 of the final five are.
The Key to the City rivalry matchup is set to be a tad later than usual this season, as USF travels to face rival Augustana on Saturday, November 5th at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.
The opener should be a fun one, as it begins what could be a fun rivalry with the Tommies:
This will be the first match-up between the two schools. The Tommies posted an 8-3 overall record in 2023 with a 7-1 record in the Pioneer Football League. St. Thomas finished the season second in the PFL standings as well as second in scoring offense (216 points) and touchdowns scored (30).
Here is the graphic released by the program:
There's a ton to look forward to this season, and it's year number two under Head Coach Jim Glogowski.
Last season, the Coo got off to a 3-3 start before dropping their final 5 games to finish the season at 3-8.
Just a few years removed from a trio of 8-win seasons (2019, 2021, 2022), Cougar football aims to excel once again this Fall.
We'll keep an eye out for when tickets become available for the season, but until then, mark your calendars and clear your weekend's for some fun in Sioux Falls and beyond!
Source: USFCougars.com
NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather