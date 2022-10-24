Sioux Falls Drops to #19, Augustana Out of Latest AFCA Rankings

After a tough weekend in which both the USF and Augustana Football programs lost, both programs have taken a tumble in the latest rankings.

USF fell on the road at Winona State, and Augustana fell at home to Minnesota State on Saturday.

After the 20-17 loss, their first of the season, the Cougars fell 8 spots to #19 in the latest AFCA poll.

It wasn't as close for the Vikings, as they took it on the chin at home Saturday, falling to 6-2 overall with a 35-14 defeat.

Here is the entire poll:

Dropped Out: Augustana (S.D.) (21)

Others Receiving Votes: Truman St. (Mo.), 22; Wingate (N.C.), 22; Emporia St. (Kan.), 20; Henderson St. (Ark.), 13; Albany St. (Ga.), 10; Nebraska-Kearney, 9; Winona St. (Minn.), 5; Augustana (S.D.), 4; Minnesota St., 3; Kutztown (Pa.), 2; Wayne St. (Neb.), 2; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 1.

Next up this Saturday, USF takes on Minnesota State at home, a 1:00 kickoff, while Augustana takes on Winona State on the road, also a 1:00 start time.

Source: AFCA Polls