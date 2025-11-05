In a remarkably similar yet different storylines, both Augustana and Sioux Falls Cougar football have battled Quarteback injuries this season.

Augustana lost their starter Gunnar Hensley due to injury at the end of September, while USF lost theirs and their immediate backup around the same time.

Quarterback injuries can often derail a team's season, regardless of backup plan and roster talent.

That has not been the case for either DII program that resides here in Sioux Falls.

Since both Camden Dean and Bennett Brueck went down with injuries, the Cougars are 3-0 with Tate Schafer under center, and the Redshirt Freshman has 11 total touchdowns and just 1 interception. Schafer has also thrown for 953 yards in those three games.

Schafer played his high school football for Sioux Falls Lincoln, and was a two-time all-state selection for the Patriots.

For the Augustana Vikings, they turned the keys over to true Freshman Rich Lucero Jr., an Arizona native, and the team is 4-0 since the injury to Hensley. In the four games as the team's starter, Lucero Jr. has thrown for 896 yards with 10 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions. He has also scored two rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings (9-0) and the Cougars (6-3) are both still jockeying for playoff position, with the Vikings currently in the projected field. Augustana is rated 5th in the latest AFCA poll and is also 5th in the regional rankings ahead of the playoffs.

Both teams and their respective Quarterbacks will look to continue their strong play this weekend with just a few guaranteed games to go. Augustana plays host to rival Mankato on Saturday, while USF is also home to Wayne State.

For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below.

