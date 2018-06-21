The latest round of rain has caused the Sioux Falls public golf courses to put restrictions on play to start the weekend.

Sioux Falls Golf has announced that due to receiving about six inches of rain that each of their three courses will be under restrictions for a short period of time. Starting today (June 21), players who want to play Prairie Green or Kuehn Park will be limited to having to walk the course. There will be no carts available at those two courses. Carts will be available at Elmwood Golf Course, but they will be restricted to just the cart paths.

These restrictions will continue through Friday morning (June 22). Sioux Falls Golf will reevaluate the courses in the afternoon to see if they will be able to allow full access to carts.

As of now there has not been any changes or announcements in regards to other courses around the Sioux Falls area. Players should check with individual golf courses in regards to their restrictions prior to jumping on the course.

Sioux Falls will see temperatures in the 70s through the weekend with another chance of rain on Saturday into Saturday night.