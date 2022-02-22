Sioux Falls Is One of the Best Cities in America for Job Opportunities
If you're in Sioux Falls and you're looking for work, boy are you in the right place!
According to a recent survey by employment resource Career Builder, South Dakota's largest city is the fourth-best Small Size City for Job Opportunities in America.
The numbers show that the Sioux Falls market has 89 jobs for every 1,000 people.
Not surprisingly, the survey finds that healthcare jobs are king in Sioux Falls. Career Builder lists us alongside places like St Louis, Cincinnati, Orlando, Knoxville, Little Rock, and Boise where there are more than 42,000 healthcare jobs available.
They also point out that workers in Sioux Falls can earn up to 145% more than the state average.
BEST SMALL SIZE CITIES FOR JOB OPPORTUNITIES (Jobs per 1,000 people)
- Bellevue, Washington - 151
- Tempe, Arizona - 129
- Salt Lake City, Utah - 119
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota - 89
- Springfield, Missouri - 83
- Akron, Ohio - 82
- Knoxville, Tennessee - 78
- Grand Rapids, Michigan - 75
- Fort Collins, Colorado - 67
- Peoria, Arizona - 64
