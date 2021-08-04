Sioux Falls Is One of the ‘Greenest’ Cities in America

The recent dip in air quality in the Upper Midwest due to ongoing wildfires in Canada was an important reminder to a lot of us about how much we take our fresh air for granted around these parts.

It's so nice to live in a place where clean air and water are the expectation, not the exception.

And it's also refreshing to see that Sioux Falls is being recognized for taking care of the natural resources we have been blessed with.

A recent report from Men's Health has South Dakota's largest city in the top 25 'greenest' cities in America - at number 21 overall.

AMERICA'S 'GREENEST' CITIES (Men's Health)

1. Burlington, Vermont

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

3. Buffalo, New York

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

6. Portland, Maine

7. Boston, Massachusetts

8. Anchorage, Alaska

9. Madison, Wisconsin

10. Fargo, North Dakota

11. Lincoln, Nebraska

12. San Francisco, California

13. Chesapeake, Virginia

14. Boise City, Idaho

15. St. Petersburg, Florida

16. Washington, DC

17. Richmond, Virginia

18. Reno, Nevada

19. Durham, North Carolina

20. Las Vegas, Nevada

21. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

22. Plano, Texas

23. Raleigh, North Carolina

24. Colorado Springs, Colorado

25. Norfolk, Virginia

The rankings of the 100 most populated cities in America were based on air quality, green space, LEED-certified public buildings, and chemical usage, using numbers from County Health Rankings, the EPA, the Trust for Public Land, U. S. Census Bureau, U. S. Green Building Council, as well as city and county records.

As for Sioux Falls, the city is in the midst of rolling out its Sustainability Master Plan, which is currently in the 'develop goals and actions' phase. In September that will transition into the 'community engagement' phase, with full rollout of the plan due by April of 2022.

The plan will focus on six key areas:

Natural Systems

Protect and conserve our environment and natural resources.

Protect and conserve our environment and natural resources. Transportation and Land Use

Provide an efficient, multi-modal transportation system that offers increasingly clean measures for all users, and promote sustainable land use and development.

Provide an efficient, multi-modal transportation system that offers increasingly clean measures for all users, and promote sustainable land use and development. Energy and Buildings

Utilize clean, efficient, and reliable energy and encourage green building practices.

Utilize clean, efficient, and reliable energy and encourage green building practices. Sustainable Economy

Promote sustainable growth and encourage businesses and organizations to take part in sustainable practices and improve the community’s triple bottom line.

Promote sustainable growth and encourage businesses and organizations to take part in sustainable practices and improve the community’s triple bottom line. Materials Management and Waste

Increase waste diversion programs and encourage more reduction, reuse, and recycling within our community.

Increase waste diversion programs and encourage more reduction, reuse, and recycling within our community. Community Vitality and Sustainable Living

Promote health, support resilient food systems, and encourage actions and behaviors that are sustainable and benefit the individual and community.