Sioux Falls Native JT Rock to Transfer from Iowa State Cyclones
Sioux Falls native and recent South Dakota AA Boys Basketball Player of the Year JT Rock is entering the transfer portal.
Rock saw limited action and opportunities in Ames over two full seasons and officially made the announcement on Monday Night.
Here's the official post confirming the news:
After redshirting last season, Rock appeared in just 9 games this year for the Cyclones and finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds on the season.
During his high school career at Sioux Falls Lincoln:
Rock led his Sioux Falls Lincoln squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 South Dakota AA State Tournament ... Rock was the South Dakota AA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game.
Rock was originally a four-star recruit out of high school and will surely have a ton of options in the transfer portal this offseason.
Sources: Cyclones.com
