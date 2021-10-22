Sioux Falls Moves Another Step Closer to Launching Medical Marijuana Distribution

Add Weed via Unsplash

Sioux Falls is getting ready for November's start to South Dakota's medical cannabis distribution program.

City Hall has unveiled a timetable for applying for a license to operate a medical cannabis dispensary or testing facility within Sioux Falls.

Applications are being handled by the City Licensing Office.

Get our free mobile app

According to the timeline, medical cannabis dispensary applications must be submitted to the City Licensing Office at City Hall sometime between 2:00 PM, Friday, October 29, and 5:00 PM, Monday, November 15.

After all applications are received, the city will conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. That drawing lottery will take place in the City Hall Commission Room, Wednesday, November 17, at 10:00 AM.

Applications for medical cannabis testing facilities can be submitted beginning Friday, October 29, at 2:00 PM.

There is no limit on the number of medical cannabis testing facilities in the city.

In November of 2020, nearly 70 percent of voters in South Dakota passed Initiated Measure 26 giving approval to the use of medical cannabis in the state.

Ten Commandments of Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Through The Generations

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top