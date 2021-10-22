Sioux Falls is getting ready for November's start to South Dakota's medical cannabis distribution program.

City Hall has unveiled a timetable for applying for a license to operate a medical cannabis dispensary or testing facility within Sioux Falls.

Applications are being handled by the City Licensing Office.

According to the timeline, medical cannabis dispensary applications must be submitted to the City Licensing Office at City Hall sometime between 2:00 PM, Friday, October 29, and 5:00 PM, Monday, November 15.

After all applications are received, the city will conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. That drawing lottery will take place in the City Hall Commission Room, Wednesday, November 17, at 10:00 AM.

Applications for medical cannabis testing facilities can be submitted beginning Friday, October 29, at 2:00 PM.

There is no limit on the number of medical cannabis testing facilities in the city.

In November of 2020, nearly 70 percent of voters in South Dakota passed Initiated Measure 26 giving approval to the use of medical cannabis in the state.

