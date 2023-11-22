For 31 years Downtown Sioux Falls has launched the holiday season with the annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights. And, people outside of South Dakota have noticed.

When you have a good thing going people spread the word. According to Mixbook.com, holiday traditions are made with a spirit of gratitude, reflection, and family bonding.

The most treasured Thanksgiving tradition in South Dakota is the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights. Mixbook.com ranked it as number nine on the list of Most Cherished Thanksgiving Traditions of 2023.

On the Friday after Thanksgiving, thousands of people line Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls for mesmerizing displays of shimmering lights, intricate floats, and heartwarming performances.

We will await the awards that include the Spirit of Sioux Falls, Downtown Sioux Falls Award, Mayor’s Choice, Best Use of Lights, Hometown Pride Award, and Best Workmanship.

A couple of events just prior to the Parade of Lights include the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside of Washington Pavilion. And, the Jingle Bell Run that supports the Sioux Falls chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

MINNESOTA MAKES THE LIST

As you can imagine Black Friday shopping is the big draw to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Tradition for some, chaos for others. As the largest shopping center in the U.S., there are acres and acres of extravagant decorations and special holiday-themed events.

Minnesota’s Answer to Entertaining Thanksgiving Relatives is The Loop

Ranked as the #5 Thanksgiving tradition, you could spend the entire Thanksgiving weekend at the Mall of America shopping, eating, and experiencing over 25 rides at the Nickelodeon Universe.

