Peyton Manning Ice Fishes In Minnesota, Hangs At Mall Of America

Another very random and very famous celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota and this celebrity will make many football fans excited: Peyton Manning!

It seems like there has been a bunch of different celebrities in our neck of the woods lately. For example, movie and television star Jon Hamm spent the first weekend of the new year in Minnesota and by the looks of it, he had a blast.

The Hollywood actor was in town for the NHL Winter Classic, where his favorite team played. While in town, he went to several different bars in the Minneapolis area and a bowling alley. He happily took pictures with excited Minnesotans who probably did a double take when they spotted him.

Reality star and television host Kaitlyn Bristowe was also in the midwest recently. She was spotted at the Minneapolis airport after spending a few days in Wisconsin. She even shared a photo of herself rocking some Packers gear!

Alex Rodriguez was also spotted rocking some Packers gear recently, which caused quite a stir with Minnesotans. He was in Minnesota in the fall and shared a very relaxing photo of himself doing some work while at a lake house. See what I mean?

Now we have yet another celebrity sighting to add to our roster: football star Peyton Manning. Social media proved his whereabouts across Minnesota this week doing all of the Minnesotan things. Yes, really. Bring Me The News first reported on the big news.

In true tourist fashion, he hit up the Mall Of America where some eagle-eyed fans spotted him in a Vikings jersey in the Nickelodeon Universe portion of the mall. A local news anchor shared some photos from afar and reported that it looked like he was filming something, as a camera crew was in tow.

Another lucky Minnesotan spotted Manning at the Mall Of America, too. He shared a few photos from afar which give more insight into what he was doing. According to the Twitter user, he was near the log chute and tossed a football to someone on the ride. However, he has since deleted his tweet.

It remains to be seen if Manning went on a little shopping spree before or after filming in the Nickelodeon Universe. Either way, did you really go to Minnesota if you didn't at least stop at the Mall Of America?

Going to the Mall Of America wasn't the only Minnesotan thing Manning did while he was here, either. He also went ice fishing on Lake Minnetonka! Fellow footballer John Randle shared a photo with Manning on the ice on Twitter. Check it out below:

Randle is a 2010 Pro Football Hall Of Famer who splits his time between Minnesota and Texas, according to his Twitter bio. His photo gave insight into just what Manning had been filming while in town: an episode of Manning's series.

Manning's series is called Peyton's Places. According to IMDb, the show follows the football star as he interviews former NFL players, coaches and other people associated with football. They discuss the history of football and the impact it has on pop culture. It was released in 2019 and already has a handful of seasons.

There is no word yet on when the episode is going to air but it is certain everyone from Minnesota will tune in! While I don't know much about football, I will be tuning in because it is awesome!

