Sioux Falls Police Remind That Most Fireworks Illegal In City

This 4th of July promises to be very spirited around the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Police posted a reminder that a majority of fireworks available are illegal to shoot off in the city limits.

The following was posted on the Sioux Falls Police Dept. Facebook last year...

PUBLIC USE OF FIREWORKS (in Sioux Falls).

(a) Public use of fireworks within the city shall be limited to those specific class 1.4G fireworks having no audible report or projectile or launching components.

(b) Examples of prohibited use of fireworks include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, parachutes, and similar devices intended to propel or project flaming or explosive materials.

(c) Fireworks may not be used on any public sidewalk, street or alleyway; fireworks may not be used on private property without the expressed knowledge and permission of the property owner.

We will actively be enforcing this ordinance this weekend and the days that follow.

The weather forecast is looking great for outdoor activities around the Sioux Empire this weekend. Here is the latest outlook from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...