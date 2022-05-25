Sioux Falls Police Search for Suspect Connected with Bar Shooting

Gun violence is in the hearts and minds of everyone in the country for the second time in less than a week thanks to the tragic shooting that happened in Uvlade, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).

Tuesday's horrific incident resulted in the death of 19 children, along with two adults. One of the adults killed was a teacher.

As the country attempts to navigate yet another act of gruesome, senseless gun violence, here in the Sioux Empire law enforcement officials are attempting to track down leads regarding a shooting incident that happened in our own backyard in northwestern Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside a Sioux Falls bar early Sunday morning, (May 22).

Police informed Dakota News Now, that the suspect they are searching for is under 6 feet tall and was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt on the night of the shooting.

According to the report, the suspect was kicked out of a Sioux Falls bar around 12:45 that morning. Upon being asked to leave, the suspect walked out to a parked car, retrieved a firearm, and began shooting at the bar's security officer on duty that evening.

The suspect then attempted to drive away in a car, and in the process of trying to leave, his vehicle struck another parked car. At which time, the suspect exited the vehicle and once again began shooting at the security officer. That prompted the security officer to exchange gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot a short time later.

Police told Dakota News Now, that they believe the car the suspect was driving was a stolen vehicle. It did sustain damage during the exchange of gunfire that morning.

Amazingly enough, there were no injuries reported as a result of the ordeal.

Police are still in the process of attempting to locate Sunday's shooting suspect and ask anyone who may have information regarding the shooting and the suspect to please contact CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at (877) 367-7077. Tips may also be left by using the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

Source: Dakota News Now

