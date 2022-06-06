Sioux Falls Pride Events 2022

June is Pride Month in the United States and Sioux Falls is no exception!

The Pride Parade and Festival are on Saturday, June 18th and all the details for both of those events can be found, here. But there is so much more!

Sioux Falls Pride is hosting a smattering of events all throughout the month!

Thursday, June 9- Drink for Pride- Lupulin Brewing- 4 pm - 10 pm, Every Thursday in June Lupulin will donate $1 for every beer to Sioux Falls Pride, 21+

Friday, June 10- Drag Trivia by VeauxDevil Cabaret- Club David doors open at 9 pm- 21+

Saturday, June 11- Gaming & Karaoke - Average Joe's Gaming- 7 pm - 11:45 pm - All ages until 10 pm

Saturday, June 11- Pride Kickoff Show with VeauxDevil Cabaret- Club David doors open at 9 pm, $10 cover, 21+

Sunday, June 12- Family Day - Average Joe's Gaming- 2 pm -4 pm, All ages, Free

Sunday, June 12- Fan Appreciation Day with Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association- Burnside Park- 11 am- 2 pm, All ages, Free

Monday, June 13- Cookie Decorating with Heart of the City Bakery- Downtown Sioux Falls Library- 6 pm-7 pm, All ages, $25, Pre-registration required

Wednesday, June 15- Pride Night with the Canaries- Sioux Falls Stadium- 7 pm, All ages, Tickets required

Thursday, June 16th- Two-Spirit Wacipi with SDUIH- Sioux Falls Multicultural Center- 12 pm- 9 pm, Free to Attend

Friday, June 17- Drag Bingo- Club David- 6 pm-7 pm, 21+, Proceeds benefit GSA grand fund

Friday, June 17- Pride of SD Drag Show- Club David- 8 pm - 10 pm, 21+

Friday, June 17- All-Stars Mini Show- Club David- 10 pm- 1 am, 21+

Saturday, June 18- Pound for Pride- Agua Fresh- 12 pm, 30-minute Pound aerobic class, $10

Saturday, June 18- Brody Ray- Levitt Shell- 6:30 pm, All ages, Free

Saturday, June 18- Queer Poetry Night- Full Circle Book Co-Op- 7:30 pm- 10 pm, All ages

Saturday, June 18- Post Pride- Monk's- 7 pm- 11 pm, live music from Blake Rave & The Unmentionables, Sharon's Little Helpers, 21+

Saturday, June 18- Pride After Party- Icon and Club David- 8 pm- 1 am, 21+

Sunday, June 19- Inclusive Yoga with ElemenTray- Levitt Shell- 10 am, All ages, Suggested $10 donation

Sunday, June 19- Drag Brunch- Icon Lounge- 11 am- 2 pm, 21+, Tickets required

Sunday, June 19- Family Bingo- Full Circle Book Co-Op- 4 pm- 6 pm, All ages, $1-$3 per card

For more information and updates, follow Sioux Falls Pride on Facebook or text PRIDE to 605-450-6400.