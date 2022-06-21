Sioux Falls Pride 2022 [PHOTOS]

The 2022 Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival are in the books!

This was the first year that the festival was at 8th and Railroad in Downtown Sioux Falls. The parade also went down 8th street for the first time.

Get our free mobile app

Most parades in Sioux Falls go down Phillips Avenue, but the parade had a new route due to construction on Phillips.

Personally, I think this worked great! The parade went down 8th Street and when the parade was over people could easily walk right over to the festival!

Seeing so many people lining the street for the parade was beautiful!

I thought 8th and Railroad was a great venue for the festival. That area already hosts a lot of other downtown events like the Summer block parties. If people needed shade, you could chill on the patio in front of the shops, or step into one of the businesses to soak up some air conditioning and maybe use the bathroom if they were nice.

The weather this year was very sunny and hot. I drank so much water! I hope other attendees remembered their sunscreen. I seem to always bring home a sunburn as a souvenir from the Pride Festival. One of these days I'll learn.

Happy Pride, Sioux Falls!