Drink With Sioux Falls Pride…Again

Two local watering holes have once again teamed up with Sioux Falls Pride to make something tasty that also helps support some great causes.

Last year, Covert Artisan Ales and The Hello Hi made special concoctions for Pride and this year is no different.

1. Covert Artisan Ales is bringing back 'Project Inclusion'! This rainbow sherbet hard spritzer has flavors of key lime, orange, raspberry, and pineapple! 'Project Inclusion' is on tap and in cans. The cans have beautiful artwork from local artist, Em Nguyen.

 

 

2. The Hello Hi is bringing back their signature cocktail, 'Out and About'! 'Out and About' includes house-infused butterfly pea flower gin, lemon juice, house-made sugar cane syrup, and is topped off with dry champagne!

For Sioux Falls Pride Weekend, Saturday, June 18 and 19, 2022, 100% of the proceeds from 'Out and About' will go to SD Transformation Project and Sioux Falls Pride.

Last year, The Hello Hi raised $750! This year, they're aiming for $1,000!

 

 

Happy Pride, Sioux Falls! Celebrate accordingly and responsibly!

 

