Sioux Falls Pride Presents Winter Pride 2022

Need something to boost your spirits during these cold, dark, winter months?

Well, Sioux Falls Pride is hosting a slew of Winter Pride events starting January 23rd and going through the 30th.

The full week of Winter Pride events has everything from family bingo to a drag brunch.

January 20th- Stop Kiss from Monstrous Little Theatre Company. There will be a 'talk back' after the show to discuss the play. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. More information, here.

January 23rd- Family Bingo Night at Full Circle Book Co-Op. This family-friendly Bingo night is complete with prizes for youth and adults. Cards are $1-$3. Dabbers will be available. It's advised to get there early! Bingo cards can be purchased starting at 6:30 pm!

January 24th- Family Night at Rough Cut Social. Throw axes to support LGBTQ+! Pre-registration is required for this event. This is a fundraiser for the Standing Proud Scholarship. $25 gets you a 30 min time slot per person. $35 for an hour. Up to 4 people per lane. Ages 8 and up can throw axes.

January 25th- Family Game Night at Average Joe's Gaming in Tea. Average Joe's is located at 27294 Verhey Pl. Suite #4. Join in on everything from board games to virtual reality! Free!

January 26th- Coffee and Conversation at The Source. The Source is located in the Jones 421 building in downtown Sioux Falls. The chat will be from 7pm until 9 pm. The Sioux Falls Pride Board wants to hear from the community. Stop by and let them know what you'd like to see in the future.

January 27th- Pride Movie Night at The State Theatre- 7 pm showing of To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar. Tickets are $12.

January 28th- Drag Bingo 7 pm at Club David, 21+ event. Cards and Dabbers available for purchase.

January 28th- Drag and Burlesque Show 9 pm Club David, 21+, $10 Cover or reserve a table here.

January 29th- South Dakota Pride Ultimate Entertainer Pageant 9 pm Club David , 21+ event. $25 tickets or reserve a table, here.

January 29th- Poetry Night by Punk Poetry at Full Circle Book Co-Op. 7pm until 9:30 pm. Free will donation. Open mic poetry!



January 30th- Winter Pride Drag Brunch, Dada Gastropub, 21+, starts at 11 am. Enjoy brunch along with great drag performances, including the newly crowned Sioux Dakota Pride Ultimate Entertainer! Tickets are $40-$50 and need to be purchased in advance, here. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

That lineup should bring a little color to your winter!

For more information about all the Winter Pride events, check out Sioux Falls Pride's website or Text PRIDE to 56525 to join the herd.