Last year, Sioux Falls Pride was excited to bring back the festival and parade after pivoting in 2020 due to Covid.

In 2021, the festival took place at Cherapa Place, for the first time, and the parade went down Phillips Avenue.

When is Sioux Falls Pride 2022?

But wait, 2022 has some changes!

2022's festivities will take place on Saturday, June 18. However, due to construction at Cherapa Place, the festival will now be at 8th and Railroad Center.

When is the Sioux Falls Pride Parade?

The parade is also returning. It will be on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 and will start at 10:00 am at 8th Street and Dakota Avenue and travel down 8th Street, ending at the festival grounds at 8th and Railroad. The festival will begin around 11:00 am and go until 5:00 pm.

In a press release, Sioux Falls Pride states, "Sioux Falls Pride holds their celebrations in June each year as a part of Pride Month, often on the third weekend. Sioux Falls Pride would like to recognize that this year our celebrations fall on the weekend of Juneteenth. The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the emancipation of all enslaved African Americans in the United States. For more information on Juneteenth, please contact the Juneteenth Sioux Falls organization. All are welcome at the Sioux Falls Pride Festival."

The Pride festival is family-friendly complete with live entertainment. drag storytime and a kid's corner.

Sioux Falls Pride Festival Saturday, June 18, 2022 Event Schedule:

10:00 am Parade

11:00 am: Festival Begins

12:00 pm: Welcome to Pride

12:15 pm: National Anthem

12:20 pm: Sponsor Recognition, Remarks from Presenting Sponsor: Wells Fargo

12:30 pm: Awards

12:45 pm: Drag Performance Set 1

2:00 pm: Performance by Brody Ray

2:30 pm: Drag Storytime & Bingo in Kids Corner

3:30 pm: Drag Performance Set 2

4:45 pm: Closing Announcements

For festival attendees 21 and over, there will be a beer garden. There will also be an official Sioux Falls Pride After Party for those 21+.

More Pride events will be taking place all throughout the month of June and will be announced soon!

