HBO Show ‘We’re Here’ Filmed in Watertown Will Air Next Week

We're Here is an Emmy nominated, HBO non-scripted show, featuring three drag queens that help people from small towns come out of their shells.

Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley were all formerly on RuPaul's Drag Race. They now take what they know and love about drag and help apply it to people's everyday lives. Helping them to step out of their comfort zones.

In the first season of the show, they visited places like Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, and Branson, MO. For season two, one of their pit stops is Watertown, SD!

The cast and crew filmed for about a week in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, and Watertown.

The We're Here Drag Show took place at The Goss Opera House in Watertown on Friday, July 30. And now the episode will finally air on Monday, November 15th on HBO and HBO Max.

On the We're Here website, the Watertown episode is described as, "The Queens mentor competitive identical twins, a fierce “mamabear” and LGBTQ ally, and a man perpetually struggling with self-image in Watertown, South Dakota."

The show is ultimately about being comfortable just being yourself! Such a powerful message. There's also plenty of laughs along the way too.

Set your DVRs or just click your HBO Max app to check out South Dakota on the show!

Personally, I had a few friends go to the drag show so I'm going to be keeping a special eye out for them!

