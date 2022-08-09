Kneecaps Be Warned: Hard Knocks Begins Tonight

The Detroit Lions were the second favorite team of many NFL fans last season for one obvious reason: it's awfully hard to root against Dan Campbell. Tonight, HBO Sports will premiere the first episode of Hard Knocks featuring the 2022 Detroit Lions.

Last season, the first under Coach Campbell, the Lions finished with an overall mark of 3-13-1, and left those in Detroit and beyond looking for more. From a wild introductory press conference to now, Campbell has proven to be a fan favorite in the league.

Lions fans are optimistic heading into this season that another offseason under Campbell's coaching staff can be the difference and bring more wins to the table.

Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

One of the many reasons for optimism was the strong finish for Detroit last season, in which they won 3 of their final 6 contests. Also, 6 of last years losses came by one score or less.

The premiere of the all-access show on HBO tonight is set for 9:00 central.

In case you've been living under a rock and missed out on Hard Knocks in the past, the show provides an in-depth look into training camp of an NFL team. Player interactions, coach meetings, practice sound, and much more. It is an NFL fans dream.

The show has some serious longevity as well, dating back to 2001 when they featured the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, we got a look at the Dallas Cowboys, and they've already lined up the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

But for now, I like many will sit back, relax, and enjoy the in-depth look at one of the many promising NFL teams this season: The Detroit Lions.