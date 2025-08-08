All of us here in the Dakotas know very well who and what Cam Miller is on the football field. The NFL is about to find out.

Miller got his first NFL live action on Thursday Night, and it's safe to say he made the most of his opportunity.

Miller was taken in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft back in April by the Las Vegas Raiders, and he was the third Raider quarterback to get snaps last night.

Get our free mobile app

With his team down 10 points late in the game, Miller was inserted and tasked with leading a comeback.

He met the challenge.

Take a look at this nasty pump fake (and touchdown) from Cam Miller:

All told, Miller completed the mission, leading a comeback to the tune of a 23-23 tie last night in the preseason opener.

READ MORE: South Dakota, SDSU Among Five MVFC Teams Ranked in Poll

He finished his NFL debut night going 6 of 7 for 76 yards and a touchdown through the air, and also ran once for 4 yards.

We'll see Miller and the Raiders next weekend when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 16th at 3:00 CT.

Source: NDSUFootball on Twitter

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien