The SDSU Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes both have big goals on the gridiron once again this Fall, and both programs are very well thought of nationally.

Stats Perform at long last put out it's preseason FCS Top 25 on Monday, and both South Dakota-based programs are in the top 10.

Here's a look at the poll, courtesy of Valley-Football.org:

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll (2025 Preseason)

(2024 Record in Parentheses)

1. North Dakota State (14-2, 7-1 MVFC)

Points: 1,398 (54 of 56 first-place votes); Final 2024 Ranking: 1; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at The Citadel

2. Montana State (15-1, 8-0 Big Sky)

Points: 1,335 (1); Final 2024 Ranking: 2; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Oregon

3. South Dakota State (12-3, 7-1 MVFC)

Points: 1,266; Final 2024 Ranking: 3; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Sacramento State

4. South Dakota (11-3, 7-1 MVFC)

Points: 1,227 (1); Final 2024 Ranking: 4; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Iowa State

5. UIW (11-3, 7-0 Southland)

Points: 1,138; Final 2024 Ranking: 6; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 23 at Nicholls

6. Illinois State (10-4, 6-2 MVFC)

Points: 1,015; Final 2024 Ranking: 11; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Oklahoma

7. Montana (9-5, 5-3 Big Sky)

Points: 1,004; Final 2024 Ranking: 10; 2025 Season Opener: Sept. 6 vs. Central Washington

8. UC Davis (11-3, 7-1 Big Sky)

Points: 938; Final 2024 Ranking: 5; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 23 vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Alabama)

9. Rhode Island (11-3, 7-1 CAA)

Points: 928; Final 2024 Ranking: 9; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 29 vs. Campbell

10. Tarleton State (10-4, 6-2 UAC)

Points: 912; Final 2024 Ranking: 13; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 23 at Portland State

11. Mercer (11-3, 7-1 SoCon)

Points: 824; Final 2024 Ranking: 8; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 23 vs. UC Davis (in Montgomery, Alabama)

12. Idaho (10-4, 6-2 Big Sky)

Points: 747; Final 2024 Ranking: 7; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Washington State

13. Villanova (10-4, 6-2 CAA)

Points: 737; Final 2024 Ranking: 12; 2025 Season Opener: Sept. 6 vs. Colgate

14. Lehigh (9-4, 5-1 Patriot)

Points: 493; Final 2024 Ranking: 20; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Richmond

15. Sacramento State (3-9, 1-7 Big Sky)

Points: 492; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. South Dakota State

16. Abilene Christian (9-5, 7-2 UAC)

Points: 436; Final 2024 Ranking: 14; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Tulsa

17. Jackson State (12-2, 8-0 SWAC)

Points: 336; Final 2024 Ranking: 18; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Hampton

18. Western Carolina (7-5, 6-2 SoCon)

Points: 335; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Gardner-Webb

19. Northern Arizona (8-5, 6-2 Big Sky)

Points: 312; Final 2024 Ranking: 22; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Arizona State

20. Southern Illinois (4-8, 2-6 MVFC)

Points: 310; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Thomas More

21. Tennessee Tech (7-5, 6-2 OVC-Big South)

Points: 284; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 vs. Cumberland

22. Monmouth (6-6, 4-4 CAA)

Points: 274; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 29 at Colgate

23. Stephen F. Austin (7-5, 4-3 Southland)

Points: 183; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 28 at Houston

24. Stony Brook (8-4, 5-3 CAA)

Points: 181; Final 2024 Ranking: NR; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 28 at San Diego State

25. Richmond (10-3, 8-0 CAA; now Patriot)

Points: 154; Final 2024 Ranking: 15; 2025 Season Opener: Aug. 30 at Lehigh

--

The Jackrabbits open the season at home on Saturday, August 30th when they take on #15 Sacramento State in Brookings. It will be quite the early test for the new-look Jackrabbits under new Coach Dan Jackson.

Coach Travis Johansen at USD will also open with a big matchup, as the Yotes travel to take on Iowa State on Saturday, August 30th.

For the latest on both programs, visit the official links below.

Sources: Valley-Football.org, GoJacks and GoYotes

