The Green Bay Packers have been the subject of a ton of criticism in recent weeks for not 'looking like' a good football team.

The shine of a talented roster and great start had worn off, and the team has grinded its way through the past few weeks of football.

Fresh off of an uninspiring win over the New York Giants, the Packers began a brutal stretch in their season on Sunday, playing host to the division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay entered the game shorthanded, without the likes of running back Josh Jacobs and Wide Receiver Matthew Golden to name a few.

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — Emanuel Wilson always believed he could make it in the NFL even while he was breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent from Division II Fort Valley State.

Given the opportunity to make his first career start Sunday, Wilson went out and proved to everyone else what he already knew.

Wilson rushed for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs to back up a dominating performance from Green Bay's defense as the Packers trounced the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Sunday.

“I just kept it the same,” Wilson said. "I approached it today just like it’s another game. This is my first start since college, so I just tried to go out there and take advantage of it.”

Wilson provided all the offense Green Bay needed on a day when the Packers forced three turnovers and produced five sacks, including two each from Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt. The Vikings totaled 4 net yards and three turnovers in the second half.

The Vikings (4-7) hadn't finished a half with as few as 4 yards of total offense since at least 1991, which is as far back as Sportradar's research goes on the subject.

“We did not play in any way, shape or form the type of (second) half that would give us a chance to compete,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

The Vikings were attempting to beat the Packers on the road for a third straight season, something they last accomplished in 1991-93. They instead fell for the fifth time in their past six games.

Green Bay (7-3-1) improved to 2-0 in divisional games after going 1-5 against NFC North foes last season. This started a stretch of three straight divisional matchups for the Packers, who visit Detroit on Thursday and host the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7.

Because Green Bay's defense was so dominant, the Packers didn't need to show much imagination on offense. Jordan Love completed 14 of his season-low 21 passes for 139 yards, another season low.

“I've never called the same run so many times consecutively,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was like 3 yards and a cloud of dust, but it was effective. Bottom line, I just thought the way our defense was playing, we just took the air out of the ball and said, ‘Go win it for us.’ ”

That meant Wilson got a heavier workload than even he expected.

Wilson acknowledged he was a little nervous when he woke up. Jacobs, who was unavailable because of a bruised left knee, offered a pregame message that helped settle him.

“Josh just was in my corner telling me to believe in myself and telling me he believed in me, so I just went out there and did what I did,” Wilson said.

Wilson's 28 carries and 107 yards rushing represented the highest single-game totals by any Packers running back this season. He had two 1-yard touchdown runs.

“I think mentally he was preparing all week to be the guy,” Love said. “And to find out and come out here and have over 100 yards and break off some of the runs he did was pretty cool."

The Vikings trailed 10-6 but stopped Green Bay on the opening drive of the second half when a special teams turnover helped the Packers break the game open.

Daniel Whelan’s punt bounced inside the 10-yard line and then hit the body of Minnesota’s Myles Price, who was blocking a Green Bay player at the time. Zayne Anderson recovered at the Minnesota 5 to give Green Bay first-and-goal, and Wilson scored two plays later.

“That punt was huge,” Parsons said. "Huge. Changed the whole momentum of the game.”

Minnesota spent the first half relying on running backs Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones to lead a ball-control attack that took the pressure off struggling quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Once Green Bay opened up a two-score lead, the Vikings needed to rely more on McCarthy but couldn’t handle the Packers’ pass rush.

McCarthy went 12 of 19 for 87 yards. Minnesota's last two series ended with McCarthy throwing interceptions to Isaiah McDuffie and Evan Williams.

“We like playing with a lead because you just get to let the big dogs eat,” Williams said. “We definitely felt comfortable, smelled a little blood in the water coming into the second and knew that we could just let loose and play fast.”

The Vikings’ only points came on a pair of Will Reichard field goals from 52 and 59 yards. Reichard became the first player in NFL history to have four field goals of at least 59 yards in one season.

Source: ESPN.com