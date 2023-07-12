The NFL Has Announced its 2023 ‘Hard Knocks’ Team

The HBO Sports Series Hard Knocks provides exactly what fans crave: an inside look into an NFL franchise during the important months of roster building.

Each and every August, HBO subscribers are rewarded with an in-depth look at one NFL team, last year having been the Detroit Lions.

Now, the NFL and NFL films have their new stars for the upcoming preseason: The New York Jets.

It's a no-brainer. The Jets have a loaded roster which includes 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who came over in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Here's Adam Schefter of ESPN's official announcement of the news:

Rodgers has warmed (relatively) to the media in New York since his arrival, and we'll see just how much he's featured in the upcoming HBO drama.

As the tweet indicates, we will see footage from July 19th on as the New York Jets go all in on the 2023 season.

This will be the Jets first stay on the stage of Hard Knocks since the 2010 season, which featured stars like Darrelle Revis and Head Coach Rex Ryan.

