Sioux Falls Schools Canceled Ahead of Winter Storm

In a message to parents just after 7:00 PM Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District has canceled all classes for Friday (December 10).

This comes as a winter storm is forecast to move into the area Thursday night into Friday. Forecast models predict that the heaviest snow will fall during the day on Friday, while students and staff are in the buildings.

"Hello Sioux Falls School District Families. Due to the forecasted winter storm moving into the area, with much of the accumulating snow occurring during the school day, we are canceling school and all activities for tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021. There is no school, no practices, and no activities tomorrow. Kids Inc. is also closed. Please stay inside and stay safe." - Message to Parents From the Sioux Falls School District

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sioux Falls area Friday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are expected. Gusty winds and heavy snow will cause low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Check out SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions.

