UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning For Sioux Falls Friday

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch for South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa to a WINTER STORM WARNING (full text of the warning below). The Watch area includes the cities of Sioux Falls, Yankton, and Vermillion.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 AM Friday until 12 AM Friday night (December 10). Heavy snow is expected Friday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches are possible, making travel difficult.

"A warning is issued when hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action." - National Weather Service

Where to Find South Dakota Road Reports

Check out SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 1123 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 IAZ001>003-012>014-020>022-MNZ072-080-081-089-090-097-098-NEZ013- SDZ055-056-061-062-066-067-070-071-100130- /O.UPG.KFSD.WS.A.0005.211210T1200Z-211211T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KFSD.WS.W.0003.211210T1200Z-211211T0600Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Murray-Cottonwood-Nobles-Jackson-Pipestone-Rock-Dixon- Lake-Moody-McCook-Minnehaha-Turner-Lincoln-Union- 1123 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Do You Remember These 10 Crazy Snowstorms In South Dakota? Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? The dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west by Deadwood speak for themselves.

Slowly but surely, people of the Sioux Empire are bracing for colder weather and snow-covered roads. Even though snow will soon be gracing the Sioux Empire with its presence, some snow showers will not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlights these ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the roads during the winter. These South Dakotan winters can be harsh, which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?



