Augustana Leads NSIC All-Sports Standings After Fall Seasons

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After capturing three NSIC Championships in the fall, Augustana is atop the NSIC All-Sports standings after fall sports. Led by the NSIC Championships in men's cross country, women's cross country, and football, along with an NSIC runner-up finish by the soccer program and volley placing fifth, the Viking athletics department tallied 70.333 points to hold a 19.83 point edge over Minnesota State.

In addition, Augustana holds the edge in the men's standings and women's standings. The Viking men totaled 28.3 points, four ahead of Minnesota Duluth. In the women's standings, AU recorded 42 points, eight ahead of St. Cloud State.

"One of the cornerstones of our department has been broad-based excellence and leading our conference after a very successful fall season means a lot to us," Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. "Our student-athletes continue to make us proud, especially when you consider we also led the NSIC in all-academic awards for the fall sports as well."

Get our free mobile app

The winner of each title in a conference-sponsored championship receives points totaling the number of teams in that sport plus one. The next place finisher receives points totaling the number of teams less the number of places from first place. Ties in the standings at any level shall result in the totaling of points and equal distribution.

The NSIC will release all-sports standings again following the winter sports season. The NSIC All-Sports Champion is announced following the spring season, with the award being presented at the NSIC Summer Kickoff in July 2022.

2021-22 NSIC All-Sports Standings (Fall)

Overall Standings Points

1 Augustana 70.333

2 Minnesota State 50.5

3 Minnesota Duluth 50.333

4 Winona State 48

Sioux Falls 48

University of Mary 48

7 Northern State 44.5

8 Bemidji State 39.333

9 Wayne State 39

10 Minot State 35.5

11 Concordia-St. Paul 34.5

12 St. Cloud State 34

13 MSU Moorhead 28

14 Upper Iowa 24

15 SMSU 23

16 MN Crookston 6

Men's Standings Points

1 Augustana 28.3

2 Minnesota Duluth 24.3

3 Sioux Falls 23.0

4 Winona State 18.0

University of Mary 18.0

6 Minnesota State 17.0

7 Northern State 15.0

8 Bemidji State 13.3

9 MSU Moorhead 13.0

Wayne State 13.0

11 Minot State 11.5

12 Concordia-St. Paul 6.5

13 SMSU 5.5

14 MN Crookston 3.0

15 Upper Iowa 2.5

16 St. Cloud State 0.0

Women's Standings Points

1 Augustana 42.0

2 St. Cloud State 34.0

3 Minnesota State 33.5

4 Winona State 30.0

University of Mary 30.0

6 Northern State 29.5

7 Concordia-St. Paul 28.0

8 Minnesota Duluth 26.0

Wayne State 26.0

Bemidji State 26.0

11 Sioux Falls 25.0

12 Minot State 24.0

13 Upper Iowa 21.5

14 SMSU 17.5

15 MSU Moorhead 15.0

16 MN Crookston 3.0