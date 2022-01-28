What To Know About Sioux Falls’ and South Dakota’s Elections in 2022

More opportunities for us to exercise our civic duty as American citizens are coming up in 2022. We get to vote in some elections. While 2022 is not a presidential election year, there are still some important things on a few ballots this year.

In Sioux Falls we have our municipal elections in April 2022. We'll be voting for mayor, four city council races, and two open seats on the Sioux Falls school board. If a runoff is needed it will be on May 3, 2022.

Take a few minutes now to make sure you're are still on the voter registration rolls and that all your info is up to date; do that here.

On June 7, 2022, South Dakota will hold its statewide primary election general election. In that election, the major political parties in South Dakota will be nominating candidates for the general election on November 8, 2022. The South Dakota primary races in 2022 include:

One U.S. Senator

South Dakota's U.S. Representative

35 Senate, 70 House members of the South Dakota legislature

44 Circuit Court Judges

County Commissioners

County Auditor

County Sherriff

2022 Election Dates in South Dakota:

Sioux Falls Mayoral and City Council Election: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Primary Elections: June 7, 2022 - Absentee voting begins - April 22, 2022

General Election: November 8, 2022 - Absentee voting begins - April 22, 2022

November 8, 2022 - Absentee voting begins - April 22, 2022 The polls on elections days will be open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM

The deadline for voter registration for the April 12, 2022, Sioux Falls Municipal Election is Monday, March 28, 2022, by 5:00 PM.

South Dakota's Primary Voter Registration Deadline is May 23, 2022, and the General Election Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.

In the Sioux Falls election in April, we will be voting for the offices of Mayor, At-Large “A” Council Member, At-Large “B” Council Member, Southeast District Council Member, Central District Council Member.

In June's Primary, we will choose the nominees for South Dakota's congressional representatives and 105 seats in our state legislature. There will also be several county offices up for a vote.

Then in the November general election, we will elect someone to each of those offices. We may also be voting on some initiatives and referendums.

Take the time now to make sure you are registered to vote in South Dakota. Voting is a straightforward process, and it is very important. Each vote counts. This is the core of our power as American citizens. Our elected leaders are a reflection of us. If we want better representation, then we must choose better representatives. The only way to do that is to vote.

The basics of voting in the US

To vote you have to be registered. South Dakota's Voter Registration Deadline is October 22. More info about registering to vote is here.

On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out.

Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will check your name in the registration list and give you a ballot. Take that ballot to one of the designated places in the room and fill out your ballot.

In South Dakota, we use the 'fill in a circle with a pen' style ballots. Read the instruction and vote. When you're done you put it in the box and you're done.

Here are some answers to common frequently asked questions about voting.

Do I have to vote in every race or ballot question?



No. Leave it blank when you don't feel informed enough to make a decision. For example, some voters only want to vote for president and vice president. The races and public measures you choose to vote on will be counted and the races and public measures you do not vote on will not be counted.

As long as you mark your choice according to the instructions, all the votes you do make WILL be counted, your ballot WILL be valid even if you skip some parts.

How long may I stay in the polling booth?

There is no time limit. If you need to take your time reading and thinking, please do.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

You may request another paper ballot.

Will I still be able to vote if I am in line past 7:00 PM on Election Day?

Yes. Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7:00 PM are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast a ballot.

Can Someone Help Me Vote?



If you need some help because you are disabled or cannot read the ballot, federal law allows you to have a friend or relative assist you in the voting booth. Elections employees at the polling place can also help you.

My vote doesn't matter in this state, because it'll for sure go for (certain politician).

You don't know that. It's always worth casting your vote. Each of us cannot know the minds of the other voters.

Even if you're on the side of any issue or race that gets fewer votes, a close vote count (like 51%-49%) is an important message to send to the local, state, and national governments.

Will the Election Day Change or Be Moved?

No. No matter what a mailing, a phone call, Facebook post, or what anyone says; election days do not normally move. If a disaster or national emergency forces the movement of an election day you will hear about it from every legitimate news source and local government officials.

Article 2 of the Constitution says the US Congress sets the national election day. In the 1800s Congress set it as the first Tuesday after the First Monday in November.

Can People Approach Me, Talk To Me, Bother Me Or Try To Make Me Vote A Certain Way At The Polling Place?

No. It is against the law in South Dakota to campaign at a polling place, interfere with a voter or try to shame or encourage anyone to vote a certain way.

Statute 12-18-3. Electioneering, offices, distracting communications devices, and signature gathering prohibited near polling place--Violation as misdemeanor. Except for sample ballots and materials and supplies necessary for the conduct of the election, no person may, in any polling place or within or on any building in which a polling place is located or within one hundred feet from any entrance leading into a polling place, maintain a campaign office or public address system, or use any communication or photographic device in a manner which repeatedly distracts, interrupts, or intimidates any voter or election worker, or display campaign posters, signs, or other campaign materials or by any like means solicit any votes for or against any person or political party or position on a question submitted or which may be submitted. No person may engage in any practice which interferes with the voter's free access to the polls or disrupts the administration of the polling place, or conduct any petition signature gathering, on the day of an election, within one hundred feet of a polling place. For the purposes of this section, the term, polling place, means a designated place voters may go to vote on the day of the election or go to vote absentee. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. -South Dakota Codified Law

