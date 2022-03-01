Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade ‘Miss Shamrock’ Announced

Now that March has arrived in the Sioux Empire, the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls will be here before you know it. The parade's 'Extravaganza Committee' checked the calendar and decided that now is time to announce who will be Miss Shamrock for the 2022 parade.

The honor goes to Kyra McIntyre from Tea. Kyra attends O'Gorman High School and is passionate about Irish dancing and computer science, according to Dakota News Now.

Kyra is 16 years old and holds a 4.0-grade point average. She plans to attend a state university in South Dakota to major in computer science. Dakota News Now reports that Kyra recently received an Aspirtatoin in Computer Award from the National Center for Women and Information Technology. She is a member of the O'Gorman soccer team and takes classes in Irish dance at Celtic Steps.

Everything You Need To Know: Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022

Irish pride started at an early age for Kyra. She learned Irish dance in the first grade after watching "Lord of the Dance." She told Dakota News Now that it was at that point when she "fell in love with Irish dance" and that she "wants to continue that for generations to come."

She is the daughter of Heath and Andrea McIntyre. Kyra's great-grandmother Rose immigrated from Glencolumbkille, County Donegal, Ireland. Kyra shares her great-grandmother's middle name as "a constant reminder of my being Irish."

The Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade is Saturday, March 19. The parade will start at 2 pm from the intersection of Phillips and 13th Street and will end near 5th Street.

Parade registration is open until March 12 and entries must have an Irish theme. Register online at siouxfallsevents.com/stpats

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.