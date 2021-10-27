Sioux Falls Storm Announce 2022 Season Schedule

After a 6-8 season in 2021, the Sioux Falls Storm will look to bounce back to their winning ways in 2022.

The Sioux Falls Storm and the Indoor Football League announced their regular season schedule for 2022 on Wednesday (October 27). The league will kick off the regular season will begin on March 12. Sioux Falls will play its first game of the season at home on Sunday, March 13th.

IFL teams will play 16 games over 19 weeks in 2022. The league will have 15 teams this season including all 11 from last year, the return of the Quad City Steamwheelers and San Diego Strike Force, and the addition of the Bay Area Panthers and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Sioux Falls will play five of its eight home games within the first ten weeks of the season. The Storm will face a three-game road trip during the middle of the schedule before hosting three of the final five games of the regular season.

Sioux Falls Storm 2022 Season Schedule

*Home Games are Bolded. All Times Central.

Week 1: vs. Quad City, March 13th, 3:00

Week 2: @ Bismarck, March 19th, 7:00

Week 3: vs. Iowa, March 28th, 7:00

Week 4: Bye

Week 5: @ Quad City, April 8th, 7:00

Week 6:@ Iowa, April 16th, 7:00

Week 7: vs. Bay Area, April 22, 7:00

Week 8: vs. Iowa, May 1st, 3:00

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Frisco, May 14th, 7:00

Week 11: @ Massachusetts, May 21st, 7:00

Week 12: @ Quad City, May 28th, 7:00

Week 13: @ Iowa, June 4th, 7:00

Week 14: vs. Bismarck, June 11th, 7:00

Week 15: @ Green Bay, June 17th, 7:00

Week 16: vs. Massachusetts, June 25th, 7:00

Week 17: Bye

Week 18: vs. Green Bay, July 9th, 7:00

Week 19: @ Frisco, July 16th, 7:00

More information about the IFL and Sioux Falls Storm for the 2022 season can be found here.