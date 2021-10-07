Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For Pouring Boiling Water On Child

A family offense was reported on Wednesday morning around 10 am in Sioux Falls when staff at a middle school noticed that there was an injury to a child.

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens staff at George McGovern Middle School, 6221 W Maple Street, notified the School Resource Officer when they noticed an injury on a child.

Google Maps

What they ended up finding out is that on Saturday, Oct. 2 the child victim had an argument with another child.

The female suspect in this case, who is a relative, grabbed a cup of extremely hot or boiling water and either threw or poured the very hot water on the victim in order to discipline him.

The child victim was burned on the face.

The woman, 35-year-old Gode Wakjira Ejeta of Sioux Falls, was arrested at her home in the 800 block of Northwest Avenue. She was charged with 1 count of abuse or cruelty to a minor over 7 years of age.

Sioux Falls school employees are required by law to report any evidence of child abuse.

Jefferson High School