ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It seemed unlikely that slumping Carlos Gomez would follow through on hitting a home run for his son.

He had struck out three times in his first four hitless at-bats. His last trip to the plate, however, produced something special.

Gomez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep Sunday by beating the Minnesota Twins 8-6.

C.J. Cron opened the ninth with a single off Addison Reed (0-1) and Gomez, mired in a 2-for-38 slide, hit the next pitch over the left field wall.

Earlier, Gomez broke his bat on his leg after striking out.

It was Gomez's first walk-off hit, coming in his 1,329th game.

Daniel Robertson had a career-high four hits for Tampa Bay, which has gone 7-5 after losing eight of nine to start the season.

Alex Colome (2-2) struck out three during a perfect ninth to get his second win in three days.

Minnesota had a lead in all three games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.