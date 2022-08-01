Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County

Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car.

According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.

Smoking and commercial tobacco product use or inhalation of aerosol or vapor from a product will be banned on any property that is owned, leased, rented, contracted, or otherwise used or controlled by Ramsey County, where St Paul is located. Smoking includes the use of "e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pens, mods, and tank systems."

The law defines county property as "all facilities; grounds; parking lots; work areas, vehicles and equipment; walkways, paths, and trails; park and recreation areas, lands and bodies of water; public golf courses, playgrounds, beaches, swimming pools, nature areas, and recreation centers."

Here's where the "nanny state" part comes into play:

"Smoking or commercial tobacco product use is not allowed in personal vehicles parked on property that is owned, leased, rented, contracted, or otherwise used or controlled by Ramsey County."

What's the penalty if you are caught lighting up in your own car on county property? The "preferred method of enforcement will be a request for voluntary compliance. If the person does not immediately stop when asked, an administrative citation may be issued."

So if your windows are up and you light up, a county sheriff's deputy can now ask you to stop and if you don't they can write a ticket for smoking in your own car. What's next; you can't eat a hamburger in your car on county property because the government thinks red meat is "bad for you?"