So How Far Below Normal Is Sioux Falls For Snowfall This Year?

Have been feeling like we haven't had nearly the snowfall so far this winter compared with other years? Well, you ain't wrong!

December 21, 2021, was the first day of winter here I South Dakota. And other than one major snow event we haven't really seen much precipitation. So how does that compare to last year?

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls the by this point of the year, normal snowfall is around 19 inches. So far this winter we have only seen around 11 inches of snow in the Sioux Falls area. 8 inches below normal.

NWS Sioux Falls

But that may change this weekend. After some above-normal temps during the week, the NWS says we could see some accumulating snowfall.

Today: Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.