So How Far Below Normal Is Sioux Falls For Snowfall This Year?

Sioux Falls Snow Plow-Dakota News Now

Have been feeling like we haven't had nearly the snowfall so far this winter compared with other years? Well, you ain't wrong!

December 21, 2021, was the first day of winter here I South Dakota. And other than one major snow event we haven't really seen much precipitation. So how does that compare to last year?

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls the by this point of the year, normal snowfall is around 19 inches. So far this winter we have only seen around 11 inches of snow in the Sioux Falls area. 8 inches below normal.

NWS Sioux Falls

But that may change this weekend. After some above-normal temps during the week, the NWS says we could see some accumulating snowfall.

Today: Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History

When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls, it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!
﻿
All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

