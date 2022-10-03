So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes.

There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.

When it comes to the topic of the volume of car wash locations in the city, I decided to put my Columbo coat on and do a little investigating. (By the way, if you have no idea who the hell Columbo is, he was a television homicide detective played by an actor named Peter Faulk. The show aired primarily in the 1970s on NBC. But it would also pop up on occasion on ABC from 1989 through the early 2000s.) Columbo always wore a tan trenchcoat and smoked a cigar. He was a crafty, and somewhat annoying dude, that always caught his suspect.

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, I digress. After doing my best private investigator impersonation into the car wash scene here in Sioux Falls, I was able to find out that we supposedly have twenty dedicated car wash tunnels in the city as of the year 2021. (Let it be known, that does not include all the car washes that are tied to c-stores throughout the city.)

The car wash biz happens to be one of the fastest growing industries in the nation. According to a recent study by First Research, the United States currently has over 60,000 car wash facilities that contribute over 5.8 billion to the market on an annual basis.

The way Sioux Falls has been inundated with car wash locations these past few years, I'm guessing at least 45,000 of those are in Sioux Falls alone.

Seriously, have you seen the number of Silverstar locations in this town? It seems like they're building one on practically every street in the city. At last check, Silverstar has 11 different Sioux Falls locations at this time.

Yelp rates these 5 Sioux Falls car washes as the best in the city.

Evolve Auto Detailing gets high marks from Yelp users with a five-star rating.

Fast Auto Wash on West 43rd is another Sioux Falls fave, that receives a five-star rating from Yelp users.

The 11 different Silverstar locations are definitely one of the more popular places to get a wash in the city.

Another car wash hot spot in the Sioux Empire is Auto Spot Laser Wash. Yelp claims they have one of the best touchless washes in town.

If you're at a c-store and need a wash, Yelp users in Sioux Falls claim there is no better place to go than Get N Go.

Given the competitive nature of the car wash business right now, a number of these places offer monthly car wash subscriptions that give users unlimited washes each month. Surprisingly enough though, research shows that most people don't even come close to taking advantage of that deal. The average American only washes their car about 13 times each year.

A person really needs to keep that in mind the next time they have to pony up more dough for their car wash plan. You better make sure you're getting your $15.00 worth this month!

Source: Yelp

10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death 10 Weird Habits Every South Dakotan Will Defend To The Death