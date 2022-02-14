How Often Should You Wash Your Car in South Dakota during Winter?

Let's face it, the typical South Dakota winter can be brutal in so many different ways.

If you think the snow and the extreme cold are tough on you, imagine what they're doing to your vehicle.

Fortunately for us, this winter has been another relatively mild one, so far anyway, when it comes to snow and ice accumulation. I don't want to jinx us because anyone who has lived in this state for a long period of time knows all too well that Mother Nature could still hit us with one of her infamous late winter snow jobs through the end of April, so we're really not out of the woods until we reach at least the month of May.

Get our free mobile app

Heck, for that matter, the month of March in South Dakota has the reputation for being one of the snowiest months of the year. So keep your Snapper handy, you're probably going to need it very soon.

When it comes to snow and ice, the salt and sand used on South Dakota roads and highways during the harsh winter months can easily and quickly build up on your car if you're not careful. That's why it's very important to frequently wash your car, especially during the winter.

How often should you be bathing your car?

The experts at Quintessential Car Care recommend you wash your vehicle every two weeks during the winter months. Doing so will greatly prevent the multiple layers of salt, sand, and other gunk from building up on your vehicle's surface.

When it comes to car washes, don't go cheap!

Often times a single round from a touch-free car wash isn't enough to completely wash away all the crusty crap that builds up all over your car. The folks from Quintessential Car Care recommend frequent, thorough washes that also include the very important undercarriage wash. During the grimy winter months, you need to make sure the underside of your car is getting the attention it needs to ensure there is not a buildup of salt and other corrosive materials happening.

When is the best time to wash your vehicle?

For maximum effect, Quintessential Car Care says the best time is three days after a significant snowfall. Usually, by that time, there isn't too much salt and sand left on the roads. That way you're not wasting your money and your time getting your car washed.

Good luck with all the yuck! June will be here before you know it, and then we can all start complaining about what the extreme heat does to our cars, right?

Source: Quintessential Car Care